International Airlines Group (IAG) posted a significantly higher operating profit in the first quarter and assured investors its full-year result will be better than last year despite rising fuel prices.

The consolidated airline group earned a €280 million ($345 million) operating profit in the March quarter, up €120 million over the prior-year quarter. On a group level, IAG reached a 6.9% operating margin.

UK flag carrier British Airways (BA) continued to be the most profitable unit, with a 9.9% operating margin, followed by Iberia (1%).

Ireland flag carrier Aer Lingus reported a small operating loss for the quarter, but improved its margin by 1 point to -0.5%.

Spanish LCC Vueling, which has a more seasonal business than the other IAG carriers, reported a negative 7.8% operating margin, 3.3 points better than in 1Q 2017.

The strong improvement in passenger unit revenues—up 3.5% year-over-year (YOY)—was partially linked to the early timing of the Easter holidays, which positively influenced demand in March, but revenues per available seat kilometer (RASK) would still have been up 2.4% without the effect, according to CFO Enrique Dupuy.

IAG increased first-quarter capacity by 4.1% YOY as demand grew by 6.1%. CEO Willie Walsh said he believes demand will stay ahead of capacity expansion. With fuel becoming more expensive, the group is looking at revising its fourth quarter capacity downwards and expects competitors to do the same.

Walsh reiterated he is confident about the progress of negotiations between the US and the UK about a new Open Skies air services agreement. IAG has an ownership and control structure “ready to put in place” for Aer Lingus that mirrors those of BA and Spain’s flag carrier Iberia should it become necessary following Brexit, the UK’s departure from the European Union.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com