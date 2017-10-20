Hawaiian Holdings, parent of Hawaiian Airlines, posted $74.6 million in net income for the 2017 third quarter, down 27.2% compared to a $102.5 million net profit in 3Q 2016. Yet the company reported its “highest quarterly revenue result ever,” according to Hawaiian EVP and CCO Peter Ingram, at $719.6 million, up 7.1% year-over-year (YOY). “[Our] unit revenue was right in line with expectations we set at the beginning of the period, in contrast to the results of many of our ...