Hawaiian Holdings, parent of Hawaiian Airlines, reported a $36.9 million net profit for the 2017 first quarter, down 28.3% from a $51.5 million net income in 1Q 2016.

During the investor call April 20, Hawaiian CEO Mark Dunkerley also announced that deliveries of 16 Airbus A321neos, originally scheduled for early 2017 but delayed by several months, will begin in October. As a result, Hawaiian has revised its full-year capacity guidance.

Hawaiian’s first-quarter revenue was up 11.4% year-over-year (YOY) to $614.2 million, as expenses climbed 20.4% to $546.9 million, resulting in an operating profit of $67.3 million for the quarter, down 30.6% from 1Q 2016.

Fuel expenses for the quarter were up 48.1% to $103.5 million, compared to $69.9 million in 1Q 2016.

Dunkerley said the company’s “year has started extremely well … strong demand coupled with benign industry growth across our network has given us a robust operating environment sufficient to more than offset the rising price of fuel.”

Hawaiian’s passenger traffic increased 7.2% during the quarter to 3.8 billion RPMs, as capacity grew 3.5% to 4.5 billion ASMs, resulting in a passenger load factor of 84%, up 2.9 points YOY.

Yield increased 4% YOY to 14.16 cents. PRASM was up 7.7% YOY to 11.89 cents. CASM ex-fuel was up 6.7% to 9.39 cents.

For the full-year 2017, Hawaiian raised its guidance range for both capacity and jet fuel consumption, citing “planned increases in flying and higher-than-expected payload increases from cargo and passengers,” the company said. Hawaiian expects ASMs to be up 2%-5% for the full year, and gallons of jet fuel consumed to increase 4.5%-7.5%.

Hawaiian’s full-year capacity guidance is up a full percentage point from the 1%-4% forecast in its 2016 year-end results. Additionally, the company predicts its economic fuel cost-per-gallon to fall between $1.77 and $1.87, up two cents from its previous guidance.

Hawaiian has 23 Airbus aircraft on order and still to be delivered as of March 31, including the 16 A321neos, plus six A330-800neos and one A330-200. All A321neos are planned to be in operation by the end of 2020. First A330-800 deliveries are expected for 2019.

