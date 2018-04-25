Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A321neo
Hawaiian Airlines parent Hawaiian Holdings reported a $28.5 million net profit for the first quarter of 2018, down 15.2% from $33.6 million in 1Q 2017, reflecting the impact of expenses and “challenges” related to the delivery delay of the airline’s forthcoming Airbus A321neos. Despite posting record revenues ($665.4 million, up 9.8%) and passenger numbers (2.9 million, up 6.9%) for the quarter, Hawaiian registered $35.3 million in contract termination expenses, driving up ...
