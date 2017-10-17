Hawaiian inter-island regional carrier Island Air filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Oct. 16, in what the carrier called “an effort to continue normal operations while navigating through legal challenges recently presented by the lessors of its aircraft.”

In a statement, Island Air said it had been in the process of negotiating its aircraft leases with its lessors, when “on Oct. 12 … Island Air was very surprised that the lessors served them with notices of termination of the leases and demands to surrender its airplanes.”

“The bankruptcy filing was caused by threats of legal action to ground the aircraft and strand hundreds of passengers,” Island Air said. “The filing prevents the threatened action and allows Island Air to continue interisland service for its customers … continuing to operate under the protection of the US Bankruptcy Court will allow Island Air to maintain its service to its customers, provide continued employment to its more than 400 employees and ensure a revenue stream so its vendors are paid.”

Island Air’s all-leased operating fleet comprises five 78-seat Bombardier Q400 turboprops. Three of the Q400s are leased from Elix Aviation Capital.

“Once we have completed the reorganization process, Island Air expects to emerge as a stronger airline with a solid financial structure that will allow us to continue to meet the demands of Hawaii’s dynamic inter-island market, while positioning us for future growth and expansion,” Island Air president and CEO David Uchiyama said.

Island Air, which in January 2016 came under the controlling interest of two Hawaii-based investment companies—PaCap Aviation Finance LLC and Malama Investments—has been in the midst of internal improvements to its IT operations, customer service, fleet modernization and other efficiency upgrades. Ohana Airline Holdings, which purchased Island Air in 2013, retains a non-controlling interest in the company.

“As with all companies experiencing a growth in demand, there is an adjustment period,” Island Air said in an Oct. 16 statement announcing the Chapter 11 filing. As of June 30, the airline carried 427,000 passengers so far in 2017, an 84% year-over-year (YOY) increase compared to the 2016 first half. The airline operates about 200 flights each week between the Hawaiian islands of Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii.

The airline’s operating revenues for the 2016 1H totaled $24.8 million (according to US Bureau of Transportation Statistics [BTS] figures), a 77.3% YOY increase. But Island Air recorded a net loss of $10.8 million for the first half of 2017, widening the $9.3 million net loss the airline recorded in 1H 2016. The airline recorded full-year net losses of $17.1 million in 2016 and $20.7 million in 2015. The airline’s operating expenses have not been released either by the company or BTS, but the airline did say it has increased its marketing in North America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

