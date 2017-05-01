Finnair has reported an €8 million ($8.7 million) first-quarter net loss, narrowed 46.9% from a €15.1 million loss in the year-ago period.

“Revenue grew in particular due to solid demand for Asian and domestic flights. The passenger load factor rose and ancillary revenue per passenger [up 9.4% at €12.99] also continued to increase. Our comparable operating result improved €6 million from the previous year. Hence, our result has now been on an upward trend for 10 consecutive quarters,” CEO Pekka Vauramo said.

He added that mid-winter is a seasonally challenging quarter, but there are “several positive signs” that suggest demand for European travel has stabilized. Chinese and Korean bookings were also up.

“Our Asian flights were almost full during the quarter, with broadly unchanged average ticket prices. An increasing share of our Chinese passengers also continued their journey from Helsinki to our destinations in Finnish Lapland, and we carried some 40,000 more passengers on our domestic flights than a year earlier. For next winter, we are aiming to increase our capacity to Finnish Lapland even more. If our Lapland strategy continues to succeed, it will help to balance the seasonality of our business,” Vauramo said.

Third-party strike action in March, which triggered Finnair to cancel nearly two days’ of flights, cost the airline around €3 million.

Revenue rose 3.3% to €554.4 million, an improvement driven by better pricing and load factors, Finnair CFO Pekka Vähähyyppä said during a results webcast. “We are very happy with this development,” he said, particularly given that capacity growth remained flat.

Meanwhile, the airline reduced its fixed costs despite flying more. This produced a €10 million operating loss, shaving 43.3% from the €17.6 million operating loss in the prior-year quarter.

Traffic rose 3.4% to 6.6 billion RPKs on a 0.1% increase in capacity to 8.1 billion ASKs, producing a load factor of 81.4%, up 2.6 points.

Yield rose 1.2% to 6.39 cents as RASK increased 3.3% to 6.82 cents and CASK increased 2% to 6.93 cents. CASK ex-fuel was 5.56 cents, up 4.9%.

“The demand outlook for passenger and cargo traffic in Finnair’s main markets continues to involve uncertainty. Finnair estimates that, in 2017, due to the fleet renewal and introduction of new aircraft, its capacity will grow 8%–10%, weighted strongly toward the second half of 2017. Revenue is expected to grow more slowly than our capacity, reflecting increasing capacity in the relevant markets. In keeping with its disclosure policy, Finnair will issue guidance for its expected full-year operational result in connection with the half-year report in July,” Finnair said.

The airline added that its €20 million cost-efficiency program will be completed in full by the summer.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com