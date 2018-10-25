Finnair has been forced to downgrade its full-year outlook after the airline’s third-quarter net profit fell 13.9% to €80.5 million ($91.9 million), driven by exceptional weather conditions, a shortage of spare engines, stiff intra-European competition and higher fuel costs.

Speaking on a results webcast Oct. 25, Finnair CFO and interim CEO Pekka Vähähyyppä said the July-September quarter brought up various challenges, which offset 8.9% revenue growth.

“We are not happy that we were not able to improve the profit quarter versus quarter,” he said.

The exceptionally hot European summer slowed demand growth, while Asian typhoons and a “tight supply” of spare engines caused delays and cancellations.

“The rapid capacity increase in our European traffic caused a temporary imbalance between our long- and short-haul capacity, which together with the tightened competition pressed loads and yields in this region. Our result was, however, particularly burdened by the rise in fuel costs by close to a third year-on-year,” Vähähyyppä said.

Finnair’s Asian network continued to show “very healthy growth,” but competition intensified on intra-European services. Finnair is planning to adding long-haul flights—where the environment is still positive—to address this imbalance.

Revenue for the period rose 8.9% to €801.2 million, based on 14.2% capacity growth. Unit revenue (RASK) fell 4.6%, or 3.1%, at constant currency while unit cost (CASK) was 1.6% lower (6.4% at constant currency, ex-fuel).

However, load factors dipped 2.7 points to 84.5%, lowering Finnair’s comparable operating result to €108.4 million, down from €118.9 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Finnair also announced it is ending a share-linked incentive scheme for the airline’s pilots, which dates back to October 2014. Vähähyyppä said Finnair and its pilots had only hit two-thirds of the scheme’s €17 million cost-saving target for 2015-2018, so it is being discontinued. A provision of €11 million that has been accrued in the scheme will be reversed, creating positive impacts on the airline’s 4Q results and full-year comparable operating profit for 2018.

Responding to a question on whether this was likely to cause labor tensions, Vähähyyppä said: “We have agreed with our pilots that we will close it. There have been ongoing discussions with our pilots, so this is no surprise to them. This originates from a long while back. We are not happy that we weren’t able to meet these objectives.”

He added there are no collective labor-agreement (CLA) negotiations currently underway with Finnair’s main pilot corps—these are not scheduled until next year or later—although talks are ongoing at regional airline Norra.

Finnair is now forecasting a full-year operating profit “somewhat below” the €170.4 million figure that it posted for 2017, even after the €11 million gain from the pilots’ incentive plan. This marks a downward revision from Finnair’s July guidance, which anticipated a full-year comparable operating result “broadly at the previous year’s level.”

Anticipated capacity growth for 2018 remains unchanged at 15%, but passenger volume growth has been cut to 12%-13% from the earlier outlook of 15% growth. Likewise, revenue was expected to rise by slightly less than 15%, whereas the revised outlook slims this figure to 10%-11%.

“In order to safeguard the continuation of profitable growth, we will focus on improvements that simultaneously increase our efficiency, increase revenue and improve our customer experience. We also introduce new technologies to enhance all our operations,” Vähähyyppä said.

