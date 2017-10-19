United Airlines Boeing 787-9
[UPDATED] Chicago-based United Airlines posted a $637 million net profit for the 2017 third quarter Oct. 18, down 34% from 3Q 2016 as the airline weathered an estimated $210 million loss in revenue from the August-September hurricanes and faced increased competition from ULCCs. Last year, United posted a $965 million net profit for the 2016 September quarter. The airline reported a pre-tax margin of 10.4% for the quarter, down 5.3 points year-over-year (YOY), and in its fourth-quarter ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Falling United 3Q profit margins prompt 12% investor selloff" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.