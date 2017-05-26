El Al Israel Airlines made a first-quarter net loss of $30 million, widened from a net loss of $21 million for the year-ago quarter.

The Israeli flag carrier said the deficit increase was mainly because of a rise in payroll costs—resulting mostly from the timing of one-time bonuses for 2016 and the shekel appreciation—together with the rising cost of fuel.

Operating revenue for the quarter was $418 million, up 5.3% from the year previously. Operating expenses increased 4% year-over-year (YOY) to $377 million.

Capacity, measured in ASKs, increased 1.3% YOY while RPKs were up 5.1% YOY.

Load factor for the period was 83.7%, up 4 points YOY—unusually high, particularly in the traditionally weak first quarter, the airline said. Yield was up 0.5% YOY.

“The company presented impressive operating results for the first quarter, better than those of the first quarter of last year, and recorded a growth of about 5.3% in revenues, despite intensifying competition and expansion of [Tel Aviv] Ben Gurion Airport's Open Sky policy,” El Al CEO David Maimon said.

Mamion noted the airline was making final preparations for receiving the first of its planned fleet of Boeing 787s, which is scheduled to arrive in August. “These airplanes … will enhance the company’s ability to continue to successfully cope with market conditions in the face of intensifying competition.” During 1Q, El Al began making advance payments for the aircraft. These totaled $54 million, part of which was financed by bank loans.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com