EasyJet A320neo
UK-based LCC easyJet anticipates a pre-tax profit between £405-£410 million ($528-$535 million) for its current financial year, despite a challenging market and substantial adverse currency movements. The London Luton-based carrier released the forecast Oct. 6 in a trading update prior to its Nov. 21 announcement of its full-year results. The airline’s financial year ended Sept. 30. The LCC said that passenger numbers and load factors hit new records in the final quarter, ...
