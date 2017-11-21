EasyJet Airbus A320
UK LCC easyJet has posted a sharp 30% net profit decline for the full year ended Sept. 30, dropping to €305 million ($403.5 million), although revenue and traffic were boosted by European consolidation. Outgoing easyJet CEO Carolyn McCall described the full-year results as a robust performance during a difficult year, which saw German carrier airberlin and UK leisure airline Monarch Airlines suspend operations and Italian flag carrier Alitalia enter administration. “What you can ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"EasyJet grows on rivalsâ€™ decline, but net profit drops 30%" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.