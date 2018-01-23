UK LCC easyJet has reported a strong first quarter, with revenue growing 14.4% to £1.14 billion ($1.59 billion), boosted in part by failures and struggles among its European competitors.

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2017, easyJet carried 18.8 million passengers, up 8% on the comparable period. This outstripped 5.5% capacity growth, pushing load factors up 2.1 points to 92.1%.

Revenue per seat at constant currency was up 6.6%, hitting the top end of easyJet’s guidance, helped by a “strong increase” in ancillary revenue and foreign exchange gains. Ancillaries were up 20% at £226.3 million, driven by higher load factor and new products.

Giving his first public briefing since taking up his new role in December, easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said rival airline capacity reductions—caused by bankruptcies at Germany’s airberlin, Italian flag carrier Alitalia, UK leisure carrier Monarch Airlines, plus widespread cancellations at Irish LCC Ryanair—had created a positive trading environment.

“There has been less competition on certain routes [because of Monarch’s demise] and less competition from Ryanair. Changes at airberlin and also Alitalia benefitted us in these countries,” he said, adding this boost should continue into the second quarter. “It has also been driven because the company has done really well.”

Cost per seat, including fuel, narrowed 1.6%, because of low fuel prices and cost control under easyJet’s lean program, which delivered £28 million in savings during the quarter.

Excluding fuel, but at constant currency, costs rose 1%. This increase was in line with guidance, as cost savings were offset by inflation, growth, weather and strike disruption, as well as inflationary increases in crew and pilot pay.

After a backlash over pay among Ryanair’s pilots, Lundgren said easyJet is not experiencing anything similar with its own crews. “We don’t feel we have any issues with that. We have good demand from people to come and join us. We have not seen any shortage of pilots and cabin crew coming to work for us.”

During the first half, easyJet plans to add 5% capacity (excluding its acquisition of part of airberlin’s operations at Berlin Tegel), contributing to 5%-6% growth across the full year. The LCC has already secured approximately 60% of expected second quarter bookings, slightly ahead of the prior year. Around 20% of summer bookings are also in place, but Lundgren said it is “way too early” to predict the second half, with exact capacity still to be confirmed.

Revenue per seat at constant currency is expected to rise by mid- to high-single digits in the second quarter and first half, while cost per seat ex-fuel at constant currency is forecast to rise by around 1% for both the first half and the full year. By 2019, easyJet aims to achieve flat cost per seat ex-fuel at constant currency, compared with 2015.

EasyJet is also expecting its first-half fuel bill to decrease by £60-£65 million, compared to the six months to March 31, 2017, and by £80-£100 million across the full year. Meanwhile, exchange rates are expected to deliver a £5 million positive impact for the full year.

For the 2017-18 financial year, easyJet was expecting to post a £505 million pre-tax profit, based on carrying 80-90 million passengers. After accounting for one-off competitive benefits from Monarch, airberlin and Ryanair, plus fuel and foreign exchange impacts, the airline increased its pre-tax profit expectation to £535 million, but this will be trimmed to around £475 million because of £60 million in costs from acquiring part of airberlin’s Berlin Tegel operations.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com