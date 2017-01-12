Delta Air Lines posted a 2016 net profit of $4.4 billion, down 3% from net income of $4.5 billion in 2015, as higher labor costs drove a slight decrease in earnings.

Delta’s full-year earnings report indicates the revenue environment remained sluggish in the US airline market in 2016, with the Atlanta-based carrier’s revenue dropping 3% year-over-year to $33.8 billion. Costs for 2016 fell just 1% compared to 2015 to $32.7 billion as employee salaries rose 14% to just over $10 billion. Operating income in 2016 was just under $7 billion, down 11% from an operating profit of $7.8 billion in 2015.

The labor cost rise was primarily driven by a new contract approved by Delta’s pilots in the fourth quarter. The airline’s fourth-quarter outlay in salaries jumped 30% year-over-year and a retroactive pay raise to Jan. 1, 2016 further increased full-year costs.

“Delta is expecting pressures on margins [in 2017] as the pace of change in unit revenue will not match the cost impact of higher fuel prices and employee wage increases,” the airline acknowledged in a statement. With a 1% cap on year-over-year capacity growth for all of 2017, Delta expects to return to positive unit revenue growth in 2017, as measured in PRASM, for the first time since 2014.

“For the March quarter, we expect a unit revenue increase of flat to up 2%, stemming the declines that have been ongoing for two years,” Delta president Glen Hauenstein said. “We will remain conservative and keep our capacity growth in check until we see a further firming of these revenue trends.”

Delta’s full-year 2016 consolidated traffic increased 1.7% year-over-year to 213.1 billion RPMs on a 2.1% rise in capacity to 251.9 billion ASMs, producing a load factor of 84.6%, down 0.3 point. Yield declined 4.5% to 15.9 cents.

