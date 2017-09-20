FedEx Boeing 757-200F
FedEx Corp. estimates it took a $300 million hit from the late June cyberattack that started by targeting Ukrainian companies and spread globally, particularly affecting FedEx subsidiary TNT Express. The June attack came just weeks after Memphis-based FedEx formally combined its FedEx Express airline unit and Netherlands-based TNT Express under one operating segment, and FedEx officials conceded the company is still recovering from the attack nearly three months later. FedEx acquired TNT in ...
