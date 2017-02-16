Panama City-based Copa Holdings reported a net profit of $339.8 million for 2016, reversing the company’s $225 million net loss in 2015.

Full-year 2016 revenue for the parent company of Panama-based Copa Airlines and Copa Airlines Colombia was $2.2 billion, down 1.3% from $2.3 billion in 2015. Operating expenses were down 2% to $1.9 billion, producing an operating income for the year of $276.6 million, up 4% from 2015.

Copa reported full-year operating margins of 12.4%, which met its 2016 guidance. The company is forecasting operating margins for 2017 between 15%-17%.

Copa’s consolidated traffic increased 8.5% in 2016 to 17.7 billion RPMs on a 1.5% capacity increase to 22 billion ASMs, resulting in a load factor of 80.4%, up 5.1 percentage points from 2015.

Yield fell 9.2% year-over-year (YOY) to 12.1 cents. PRASM was down 3% YOY to 9.7 cents; RASM was down 2.7% YOY to 10.1 cents. CASM ex-fuel was up 1.1% YOY to 6.4 cents.

As of Dec. 31, 2016, Copa’s fleet totaled 99 aircraft comprising 64 Boeing 737-800s, 14 737-700s and 21 Embraer E190s. Copa’s consolidated capacity is now expected to grow approximately 6% in 2017, mainly from higher aircraft utilization in addition to scheduled aircraft deliveries. The company’s guidance for 2017 includes and expected load factor of approximately 80%, RASM at 10.4 cents; CASM ex-fuel at 6.4 cents and an estimated jet fuel price per gallon of $1.80.

Copa’s 2016 fourth-quarter net profit was $95.8 million, reversed from a $408.5 million net loss in the year-ago quarter. Operating revenue for the December quarter was $601.3 million, up 12.9% YOY; operating expenses were up 7.4% to $530.2 million, producing operating income of $71.2 million, up 82.1% YOY.

Copa management said the fourth-quarter results reflected a “continuous improvement in the demand environment [with] good commercial execution and capacity discipline [allowing] the company to make the most of improving traffic trends and delivery historically high load factors [81.6% in 4Q 2016].”

