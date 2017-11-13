Chorus Aviation’s third-quarter 2017 net profit climbed to C$79.1 million ($63.5 million), nearly quadrupling the Halifax-based company’s C$20.1 million net income in 3Q 2016, as an unrealized foreign exchange gain of C$31.1 million boosted the quarterly result. Chorus reported C$344.6 million in operating revenue for the quarter, up 4.1% year-over-year (YOY), as expenses increased 2.3% to C$289 million, producing C$55.7 million in operating income, up 14.7%. Since the end of ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Chorus grows leased fleet to 60 aircraft as 3Q net profit soars" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.