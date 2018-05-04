Chorus Aviation boosted its first-quarter adjusted earnings 43% year-over-year (YOY) and operating revenues 9% on the strength of its growing aircraft leasing business.

Chorus, best known as operator of Air Canada regional feeder partner, boosted adjusted EBITDA to C$78 million ($60.1 million), up C$23 million. Nearly C$14 million of the EBITA gain came from the leasing business, the company said.

Company operating revenues rose to C$347.5 million, up C$27.8 million. Adjusted net income jumped 65% to C$26.5 million from C$16.1 million. Net income fell 81% to C$5.5 million from C$26.9 million primarily because of foreign-exchange rate headwinds as a result of the weak Canadian dollar.

Chorus’s growing leasing arm is up to 23 aircraft, excluding those leased to Air Canada as part of capacity-purchase agreements (CPAs). Chorus’s goal is to evolve its leasing business into the number-two position in the regional aircraft leasing marketplace, behind Nordic Aviation. Nordic owns or manages more than 400 aircraft.

Chorus said it has up to $1.2 billion in anticipated financing to invest in its leasing arm, and has committed about half of it. “Chorus anticipates investing the balance in 2018 to mid-2019 in new to mid-life aircraft with long-term leases to a diverse group of high quality customer clients located in geographies around the world,” it said.

Meanwhile, Chorus continues to generate most of its money through its flying, although the percentage is falling. About 88% of first-quarter revenue came via CPAs, down 6% YOY. While it will continue to diversify, including more MRO work for both its own fleet and third parties, Chorus is confident that the CPA work will continue to flow in, even as Air Canada broadens the role of its rouge LCC.

Air Canada executives have said they will consider using rouge flying in some markets where regional partners currently serve to better match capacity and frequency to demand.

“We work very closely with Air Canada to help maximize its network and the deployment of rouge services on routes which we have traditionally operated, shows that demand is growing to support the larger aircraft,” Chorus president and CEO Joe Randell said. “It’s all about getting the right aircraft on the right routes at the right time. Air Canada has a lot of flexibility to match capacity to demand using our services, and also we enable Air Canada to explore and to test new markets.”

