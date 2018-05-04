Spring Airlines A320
Shanghai-based Spring Airlines posted a net profit of CNY1.3 billion ($207 million) for 2017, up 33% compared to net income of CNY950.5 million in the prior year. The carrier cited robust growth of passenger market demand and network optimization as reasons for the improvement. As the biggest LCC in China, Spring’s operating revenue rose 30% year-over-year (YOY) to CNY11 billion; domestic operating revenue soared 48% to CNY7 billion while international operating revenue rose 10% to ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"China’s Spring Airlines’ 2017 net profit up 33% on robust demand" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.