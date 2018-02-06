Swoop Boeing 737-800
Swoop, the standalone ultra-LCC subsidiary of Canada’s WestJet scheduled to launch in June, could eventually have a fleet of as many as 40 aircraft, WestJet CEO Gregg Saretsky said. Swoop—for which flight tickets started being sold last week—will launch with three Boeing 737-800s densely configured with 189 seats. It will initially operate on domestic Canadian routes, but Saretsky said Swoop aims to fly to some points outside of Canada before the end of this year. ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Canadian ULCC Swoop could eventually have 40 aircraft" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.