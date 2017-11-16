Avianca A320
Bogota, Colombia-based Avianca Holdings posted a 2017 third-quarter $36.1 million net profit, down 4.5% from $37.8 million in 3Q 2016, as the airline realized $17.1 million in losses from the first 10 days of what would become a 51-day strike by over half of Avianca’s pilots. The pilots’ action terminated Nov. 10, after a ruling by the Supreme Court of Bogota upheld Avianca’s contention that the strike was illegal according to the Colombian constitution, which ...
