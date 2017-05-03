Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings posted a net loss of $752,000 for the first quarter of 2017, reversed from the company’s $471,000 net profit in the year-ago quarter. Additionally, Atlas president and CEO William Flynn said the company has placed two Boeing 747-8Fs with Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Cargo on an ACMI (crew, maintenance and insurance) basis, with service beginning in May.

The Purchase, New York-based air cargo operator reported $475.4 million in operating revenue for the quarter, up 13.6% over $418.6 million in revenue for 1Q 2016. Expenses were up 13.2% year-over-year (YOY) to $451.4 million. Operating income for the quarter was $24 million, up 19.8% YOY.

“We are building on our 2016 achievements and growing our earnings this year,” Flynn said May 3. “We will have a full year of contribution from Southern Air and expect a positive impact on our full-year results from our service for Amazon.”

Atlas Air completed its acquisition of Southern Air in April 2016, and entered into a wet-lease agreement with Amazon a month later, providing the Seattle-based retail giant with 20 Boeing 767-300Fs on an ACMI contract for an initial term of seven years. Atlas placed its second 767-300 into service with Amazon in February; two more are entering into service with Amazon in May.

“In addition to Cathay Pacific … other significant new customer agreements with Asiana Cargo, Nippon Cargo Airlines and FedEx … will all contribute to earnings growth this year,” Flynn said. “Earnings in the first quarter were in line with our expectations and our outlook for the year.”

Atlas said its ACMI revenue during the first quarter ($200.7 million, up 9.8% YOY) was primarily driven by the company’s acquisition of Southern Air and lower costs related to crew training, partially offset by increased heavy maintenance costs and the temporary redeployment of several aircraft to Atlas’s charter business segment.

Atlas reported a $5.2 million unrealized loss on financial instruments during the quarter, related to outstanding warrants, cutting into the company’s income from continuing operations net of taxes, which totaled $35,000 for 1Q 2017 (compared to $471,000 in 1Q 2016). On an adjusted basis, Atlas’s first-quarter income from continuing operations net of taxes was $8.3 million, up 7.8% YOY.

The company expects its full-year 2017 adjusted income from continuing operations net of taxes will increase by a mid-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage compared to Atlas’s $114.3 million full-year 2016 adjusted income.

The company’s total block hours flown in the first quarter increased 30.8% YOY to 55,116. ACMI block hours flown during the quarter grew 31.8% YOY to 38,946.

