ANA Holdings reported a net profit of ¥86.6 billion ($741.5 million) for the first nine months of its 2016 fiscal year, up 18% from ¥73.3 billion in net profit for the comparable period in 2015. ANA’s fiscal year ends March 31, 2017.

Revenue for the nine-month period was down 2.7% year-over-year (YOY) to ¥1.3 trillion ($11.4 billion), but was mitigated by a 4.1% decline in operating expenses (¥1.2 trillion). ANA’s operating income was ¥130.2 billion, up 11.5% from ¥116.8 billion in 2015.

Domestic revenue was down 1.7% to ¥520.1 billion, as several natural disaster and weather events (Kyushu region earthquakes in April, an October typhoon, heavy snow in December) initially suppressed demand. ANA responded by selling flexible discount fares, a tactic that ultimately boosted domestic passenger traffic by 0.8% for the period. Domestic capacity was down 0.5% for the period and the domestic passenger load factor (PLF) was 65.8%, up 0.9 point YOY.

For international passenger service, ANA’s revenue was down 0.7% to ¥388.4 billion, attributable, ANA said, to the appreciation of the yen that resulted in a decline in yen conversion amounts; a decrease in fuel surcharge income was also a factor. Nonetheless, international passenger traffic increased 11.9% over the nine-month period, and capacity was up 10.7%, driving up the international PLF by 0.8 point YOY to 75.6%. ANA attributed the passenger traffic growth to “solid demand from inbound travelers and business travelers out of Japan.” Over the nine-month period, ANA has opened up new international routes to Wuhan, China, Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, New York and Chicago and also increased frequencies to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

For cargo, ANA reported that even though the company “benefited from the healthy market for home parcel delivery services … the overall market for air cargo-based service remained stagnant.” Domestic cargo revenues were down 3.2% YOY for the period to ¥23.6 billion.

ANA’s international cargo freight revenue traffic increased 17.4% YOY to 3.1 billion FTKs. But international air freight revenue fell 23.6% to ¥67.5 billion, attributable, ANA said, to “a reduction in income from cargo departing overseas airports affected by the impact of the stronger yen and the abolition of sales commission for cargo sales agents.”

For the three-months ending Dec. 31, 2016, ANA’s operating revenue totaled ¥446.8 billion, down 2.4% from ¥457.8 billion in ANA’s 2015 fiscal third quarter. Operating expenses for the period declined 5% to ¥406.1 billion, producing ¥40.7 billion in operating income, up 35.6% YOY. ANA’s fiscal third-quarter net profit was ¥29.1 billion, up 50.5% from ¥19.4 billion in net profit for the comparable period in 2015.

ANA did not adjust its guidance for the full 2016 fiscal year through March 31, 2017. The company expects revenue of ¥1.7 trillion, which if realized will be a 2.9% YOY decline. ANA’s guidance for full-year net profit remains at ¥80 billion, which will be a 2.4% increase over the company’s 2015 fiscal year.

