ANA Boeing 787-9
Japan’s ANA Holdings—the parent company of All Nippon Airways, Peach Aviation and Vanilla Air—expects profits at its two low-cost affiliates to grow fastest until 2022 as the carriers continue to expand. ANA, which published its mid-term corporate strategy for 2018-2022 on Feb. 1, expects the two carriers to double their operating income in the next five years as they grow the fleet from the current 35 aircraft to 55. Peach’s main base is at Kansai International ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"ANA Holdings looks for robust growth at LCCs Peach, Vanilla Air " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.