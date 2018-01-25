American Airlines chairman and CEO Doug Parker vigorously defended the carrier’s plans to grow system capacity 2.5% year-over-year (YOY) in 2018 and encouraged investors to distinguish between different kinds of airline growth.

Parker’s comments came after Wall Street punished Chicago-based United Airlines and the broader US airline industry after United earlier this week revealed plans to grow capacity 4%-6% YOY in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

During a Jan. 25 conference call with analysts and reporters, Parker was careful to say he would “not … opine on other airlines’ capacity plans,” but he explained Dallas/Fort Worth-based American’s 2018 growth plans at length. In doing so, he largely echoed the rationale used by United president Scott Kirby—formerly American’s president and Parker’s right-hand man dating back to Parker’s days as America West Airlines’ CEO in the early 2000s—when defending United’s growth plans to skeptical analysts earlier this week.

“Sometimes you can get overreactions to a [capacity growth] number,” Parker said. “Just look at where people are saying they intend to grow.”

Like United, American plans to grow what Parker describes as the carrier’s “core asset,” its hub-and-spoke network. American’s planned 2.5% YOY 2018 capacity growth—which would actually be 3% compared to 2017 if hurricane-related flight cancellations are factored in—will be accomplished via increased aircraft utilization on existing routes, redeploying aircraft from weaker routes to already successful routes and creating new connections by flying from existing American cities to hubs.

American capped 2017 capacity growth at 1.1% YOY.

“A good bit of our growth” in 2018 will come from adding frequencies on existing routes, Parker said. Of the 52 new routes American plans to add this year, 47 will be connecting existing American cities to American hubs, he added.

For example, American will start service between Oklahoma City and its Philadelphia hub on June 7. Oklahoma City is already served by American and is a successful, proven market for the airline, Parker noted. “American Airlines has always done well in Oklahoma City,” Parker said. “But we’ve never flown from Philadelphia to Oklahoma City. As soon as we do that, we open up new connections.”

This kind of growth is not the kind of loss-making growth US airlines pursued in the past, Parker said. “We’re still a victim of our past,” he said. “When people hear growth, they say here we go again.”

US major airlines used to respond to brief periods of prosperity by launching completely new routes—often unconnected to a hub—with the goal of “taking out the weak guys” in a given market, Parker explained. This type of growth started damaging fare wars that left all parties bleeding red ink.

But the kind of growth American is now pursuing “doesn’t start fare wars,” Parker said. “We’re just making our existing assets stronger.” All of American’s growth will be “around our core asset,” its hub-and-spoke network, Parker emphasized.

Parker’s defense of American’s planned growth came as the company reported a 2017 net profit of $1.9 billion, down 28.3% from net income of $2.7 billion in 2016. The airline’s pre-tax profit of $3.1 billion (also down 28.3% YOY) is within the $3 billion-$7 billion annual pre-tax profit range Parker has said American is primed to achieve long term going forward.

American’s 2017 revenue rose 5% YOY to $42.2 billion while expenses heightened 9.3% to $38.1 billion, producing an operating profit of $4.1 billion, down 23.2% from operating income of $5.3 billion in 2016.

The expense rise included a 20.8%—or more than $1 billion—rise in fuel costs in 2017 compared to 2016. American anticipates an even steeper increase in fuel expenses in 2018, predicting a 24.1% YOY rise translating into $1.8 billion more spent on fuel this year compared to 2017.

With per barrel oil prices up about 40% over the last five months, Parker believes fares will rise and allow American to recoup some of the rising cost of fuel on the revenue side. “Fares are too low for oil prices this high,” he said. “If $70 [per barrel oil] is the new normal, you’ll certainly see” fare increases in 2018.

American’s 2017 system traffic increased 1.3% YOY to 226.3 billion RPMs on a 1.1% lift in capacity to 276.5 billion ASMs, producing a load factor of 81.9%, up 0.2 points. Yield increased 3.2% to 15.96 cents. RASM rose 3.9% to 15.27 cents, and American president Robert Isom said he expects the positive unit revenue trend to continue in 2018.

“The demand environment continues to be strong,” Isom said. “We’ve had five consecutive quarters of unit revenue growth.”

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@informa.com