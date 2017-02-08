Alaska Air Group will spend the next 6-9 months evaluating Virgin America’s Airbus A320 fleet to determine whether it will keep the aircraft long term, according to Alaska chairman and CEO Brad Tilden.

The fleet evaluation plan was revealed as Alaska, which acquired Virgin America in December 2016, reported a 2016 net profit of $814 million, down 4% from net income of $848 million in 2015. It marked Alaska’s 13th straight annual profit. Alaska’s 2016 results include Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, as well as Virgin America from Dec. 14-Dec. 31.

As Tilden noted, Alaska has long been “proudly all-Boeing,” operating an all-737 mainline fleet. It now has inherited Virgin America’s fleet of 10 A319s and 53 A320s, most of which are leased, meaning it would not be too onerous to phase out the Airbus fleet. Tilden said Alaska wants to spend the next 6-9 months studying the Airbus aircraft.

“We’re going to go through a process in 2017 where we make a decision” about Virgin America’s fleet, Tilden said. “We’ll certainly talk with Boeing and Airbus as we go through that process.”

Virgin America is set to take delivery of 10 A321neos over the next two years, and Alaska CFO Brandon Pedersen said Virgin America “will take some number of A321neos” in 2017 and 2018. But Alaska is talking with Airbus and lessor GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) about reducing the number of deliveries, he said.

Given that the A321neo is just entering service, Tilden said Alaska does not want to get too distracted by a new aircraft as it evaluates Virgin America’s existing A320 fleet. Alaska wants to “sort of reduce that commitment [to the 10 A321neos], or put [those deliveries] off a bit, while we go through this [A320 evaluation] process,” he explained.

Alaska Airlines, meanwhile, is set to take delivery of 12 737-900ERs, while retiring 10 737-400s, in 2017.

Alaska’s 2016 revenue rose 6% year-over-year to $5.9 billion while expenses increased 7% to $4.6 billion, producing operating income of $1.35 billion, up 4% over an operating profit of $1.3 billion in 2015.

Alaska’s 2016 consolidated traffic increased 10.8% year-over-year to 37.2 billion RPMs on a 10.6% lift in capacity to 44.1 billion ASMs, producing a load factor of 84.3%, up 0.2 point. Yield fell 5.7% to 14.5 cents.

Alaska executives indicated that they will announce a decision in March regarding the long-term fate of the Virgin America brand.

