AirBaltic Bombardier CS300
Latvia’s national carrier airBaltic reported a 2017 net income of €4.6 million ($5.5 million), a nearly fourfold increase from €1.2 million in 2016. AirBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said the carrier is “ready to take the next step by developing and improving our route map and by adding more Bombardier CS300 jet aircraft to our fleet.” The Latvian airline pointed to an improvement in its EBIT figure, up to €20.2 million from €3.4 million in 2016. At the same ...
