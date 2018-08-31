AirAsia Airbus A320neo
AirAsia has dropped plans to open a joint venture airline in China, as the group reported a higher net profit for the 2018 second quarter. The carrier revealed that its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with stakeholders in China had lapsed and will not be extended. AirAsia had planned to form a JV with Chinese company Everbright and the Henan provincial government. AirAsia has not elaborated on its reasons for not renewing the JV, although startup hurdles are high for such an arrangement ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"AirAsia drops plans for Chinese JV, posts $78 million 2Q net profit" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.