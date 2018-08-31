AirAsia has dropped plans to open a joint venture airline in China, as the group reported a higher net profit for the 2018 second quarter. The carrier revealed that its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with stakeholders in China had lapsed and will not be extended. AirAsia had planned to form a JV with Chinese company Everbright and the Henan provincial government. AirAsia has not elaborated on its reasons for not renewing the JV, although startup hurdles are high for such an arrangement ...