AirAsia Group reported a 2017 second-quarter net profit of MYR140 million ($33 million), down 53% from net profit of MYR298 million in the year-ago period. The company said the decline was mainly because of a one-time tax charge of MYR212 million “from the group’s participation in the Indonesia tax amnesty program.”

The group’s operating profit increased 37% year-over-year (YOY) to MYR517 million and revenue rose 19% YOY to MYR2.4 billion. Revenue growth was supported by a 10% increase in passengers carried alongside a two percentage point increase in load factor to 89%, AirAsia Group said in a statement.

Unit revenue increased 11% YOY and unit costs 5%.

AirAsia said it plans to add 23 more Airbus narrowbody aircraft in the 2H, as part of a multi-year fleet expansion plan.

This means AirAsia will “grow its fleet more in 2017 than it has in any of the past four years,” CEO Tony Fernandes said. This year’s deliveries will be used on the group’s Southeast Asian international routes, as well as on domestic flights in Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.

The carrier wants to expand its fleet to 500 aircraft by 2027, which would mean adding about 30 per year for the next 10 years. “I’m confident that we can reach this target or even exceed it, especially as we set up our new associate airlines in Vietnam and China in the coming years,” Fernandes said.

“In summary, AirAsia continues to have an abundant growth story driven by low costs and a strong cash position. We will continue to grow the business to provide good returns to shareholders, in addition to special dividends which will come through the monetization of our non-core assets,” Fernandes added.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com