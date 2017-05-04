Air France-KLM has reported a €216 million ($236 million) first-quarter net loss, widened from a €155 million loss in the year-ago period.

The group said first quarter trading was “resilient” and that unit revenues had begun to stabilize at -0.5%, following a decline since the end of 2016.

First-quarter revenue increased 1.9% to €5.7 billion, while total expenses rose 2.6% to €5.9 billion, producing an operating loss of €143 million, deepened from a €99 million operating loss in the prior-year quarter.

“The operating result was notably impacted by currency effects, which had a negative impact of €72 million,” Air France-KLM said. At constant currency the operating loss would have been €28 million up on the comparable quarter.

Air France-KLM described its passenger numbers as “solid,” increasing 5.2% to 20.9 million.

Traffic rose 2.8% to 56.4 billion RPKs on a 1.9% increase in capacity to 66.1 billion ASKs, producing a load factor of 85.3%, up 0.8 point.

Yield dipped 1% to 7.72 cents (down 1.4% on a like-for-like basis), as RASK lowered 0.2% to 6.58 cents (-0.5% on a like-for-like basis). CASK decreased 1.7% at constant currency, fuel and pension expenses to 6.46 cents—amounting to a saving of €89 million compared to last year.

In 2017, Air France, KLM and Transavia are aiming for 3.0-3.5% passenger capacity growth to “regain the offensive in long-haul and to improve the performance in medium-haul.”

The group is also aiming for a 1.5% unit cost reduction at constant currency, fuel prices and pensions expenses, while investing €1.7-€2.2 billion in its business.

Air France-KLM will present an update on its Trust Together strategic plan during its investor day May 12.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com