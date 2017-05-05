Air Canada incurred a 2017 first-quarter net loss of C$37 million ($27.8 million), reversed from a net profit of C$101 million in the 2016 March quarter, as rising fuel costs hit the bottom line.

Air Canada executives pointed to record first-quarter revenue of $3.6 billion, up 9% year-over-year (YOY), and the fact that the airline continues to aggressively grow, which they believe will pay off long term.

“This year represents the third year of planned significant capacity growth as we execute our international expansion strategy,” president and CEO Calin Rovinescu said, noting that capacity growth “will begin to slow in 2018.”

First-quarter expenses soared 16% YOY to C$3.7 billion as higher fuel prices and fast-paced capacity expansion led to a 48%, or C$213 million, YOY jump in aircraft fuel costs to C$659 million. Air Canada posted a first-quarter operating loss of C$54 million, reversed from an operating profit of C$154 million in the prior-year quarter.

First-quarter traffic rose 14% YOY to 18.3 billion RPMs on a 15.4% increase in capacity to 22.9 million ASMs, producing a load factor of 80.1%, down 1 point. Yield fell 5.1% to C$0.165.

Air Canada management attributed the yield decline to a 6.5% YOY increase in average flight stage length attributed to long-haul international expansion; an unfavorable currency impact of C$31 million; a higher proportion of seats operated by long-haul leisure brand rouge; and growing numbers international connecting passengers on domestic flights.

