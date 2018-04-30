Air Canada Airbus A321
Air Canada reported a first-quarter net loss of C$170 million ($132 million), widened from C$13 million loss in the year-ago quarter. The Canadian flag carrier posted a loss before income taxes of C$184 million, which included foreign exchange losses of C$112 million. This compared to a loss before income taxes of C$13 million, which included gains on foreign exchange of C$70 million, in the 2017 first quarter. However, Air Canada delivered 1Q record revenues of C$4.1 billion and expenses ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Air Canada deepens net loss in 1Q on foreign exchange losses" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.