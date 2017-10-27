Aeromexico Boeing 787-9
Grupo Aeromexico posted a MXP339 million ($18.6 million) net profit for the third quarter of 2017, down 49% from net income of MXP665 million in 3Q 2016. A combination of factors—increased financing costs associated with leasing of new aircraft, fuel hedging losses and approximately MXP250 million in lost operating income resulting from the Sept. 7 and 19 earthquakes—contributed to the result. The company reported MXP15.9 billion in operating revenue for the quarter, up 10.1% ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Aeromexico 3Q profit halves on leasing, fuel costs, earthquake impact" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.