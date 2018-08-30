Aeroflot Airbus A320
Russia’s Aeroflot Group reported RUB5.2 billion ($82.9 million) net loss in 1H 2018, reversed from a net profit of RUB2.9 billion in 1H 2017. Revenue for the six-month period was RUB265.8 billion, up 13.2% year-over-year (YOY). The results are published according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The number of passengers carried grew to 24.9 million, up 8.2% YOY. “The growth rate of passenger numbers in the second quarter accelerated to 9.6% YOY from 6.6% ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Aeroflot Group posts $82.9 million loss in 1H on higher fuel costs" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.