Russia’s Aeroflot Group reported RUB5.2 billion ($82.9 million) net loss in 1H 2018, reversed from a net profit of RUB2.9 billion in 1H 2017. Revenue for the six-month period was RUB265.8 billion, up 13.2% year-over-year (YOY). The results are published according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The number of passengers carried grew to 24.9 million, up 8.2% YOY. “The growth rate of passenger numbers in the second quarter accelerated to 9.6% YOY from 6.6% ...