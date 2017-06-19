Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) covering 40 Boeing 737 MAX 10s, although 20 of these are conversions from an existing MAX 8 order.

Once firmed, SpiceJet will join the 737 MAX 10 launch customer group.

“The agreement, valued at $4.7 billion at current list prices, is split evenly between 20 new orders for the 737 MAX 10 and conversions of 20 of the low-cost carrier's 737 MAX 8 airplanes from its existing order to 737 MAX 10s,” Boeing said, announcing the agreement at the Paris Air Show.

Boeing said the order will be posted to its orders and deliveries website once it is finalized.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com