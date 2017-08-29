Alaska Airlines will keep the Airbus A320 fleet it got through its acquisition of Virgin America for at least 10 more years, an executive with the carrier told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily. The leases on the current A320 fleet run until 2025, and Alaska is committed to operating the aircraft until then, Alaska VP-capacity planning John Kirby said in an interview at the Boyd Group’s International Aviation Forecast Summit. When the leases expire and the aircraft are ...