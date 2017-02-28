Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will expand its inflight entertainment (IFE) options for all passengers and will offer extra business-class inflight service options in March.

The new IFE offering allows passengers in all three seating classes to access and download of more than 250 digital newspapers and magazines (eJournals), in more than 10 different languages. The number of titles available free of charge per flight will vary depending on a traveler’s class and Miles & More status, Lufthansa Group’s frequent flyer program (FFP).

According to SWISS, titles can be downloaded within seven days of departure and up to three days after arrival. Passengers can use their booking code or ticket number to download the latest version of their preferred newspaper or magazine onto their mobile device.

SWISS said its new eJournal range will gradually replace the selection of print newspapers and magazines that are currently carried on board, which will lighten the weight of the flight and could deliver a further reduction of some 450 tonnes in SWISS’s annual carbon dioxide emissions.

From the end of March, SWISS business-class customers will be able to book “privacy seats” on long-haul flights with a CHF99 ($96) and CHF199 fee, depending on the length of the flight. HON Circle Members and Senators (members of the Miles & More FFP) may book these exclusive seats free of charge, subject to availability.

