Dutch carrier KLM is aiming to refit its fleet of Airbus A330s with a new business class cabin by October 2018, joining its Boeing 777s and 747s that have already been upgraded.

On Dec. 19, KLM announced it completed work on its first A330-300, fitting the aircraft with a new world business class cabin.

The initial aircraft, registered PH-AKA, operated the first flight with the new facilities operating as KL455 to Kuwait.

Features of the interior include 206cm (81 in.) lie-flat beds, in-seat power, improved privacy and an 18-in high-definition IFE screen.

“The cabin refit for the remaining 20% of KLM’s fleet will be completed by the end of 2018. In addition to the new design, there will be full-flat seats and a new inflight entertainment system,” KLM said.

Work has already begun on the remaining four A330-300 cabins, which will be completed in July 2018. A further eight A330-200s will undergo the retrofit before October 2018.

KLM’s 747s, 777-200s and -300s have already been upgraded and the airline’s 787s are being delivered with the new World Business Class cabin installed.

The Dutch carrier operates its aircraft in a three-class configuration, comprising economy, economy comfort and world business class.

