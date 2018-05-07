New York-based JetBlue Airways put its first Airbus A320 to feature a major cabin interior overhaul into service last week at Boston Logan international Airport, where the aircraft—tail N646JB—made its maiden scheduled flight to Bermuda’s LF Wade International Airport May 2. The aircraft is the first of JetBlue’s 130 A320s to debut the new cabin interior design.

JetBlue, in partnership with Airbus, will restyle approximately 12 of its A320 “classic” aircraft by the end of 2018, and is planning to boost the output to multiple aircraft each month by 2019. The entire A320 restyling project is set to take about three years, the airline said, which equates to about four aircraft cabin conversions per month from January 2019 through May 2021.

The restyling project is the first for JetBlue’s original fleet since the airline launched in 2000. JetBlue said its focus is to keep passengers connected throughout the flight, with enticements including a new in-flight entertainment (IFE) system, 1080P high-definition seatback screens, over 100 channels of live television, wider ergonomic seating with in-seat power outlets and USB ports, increased legroom and stowage options, as well as complimentary gate-to-gate high-speed internet.

The initial dozen A320s due in 2018 will be reconfigured with Rockwell Collins’ Pinnacle seat and LiveTV 4 IFE options currently on JetBlue’s A321 aircraft. New LED lighting, sidewalls and overhead bins will also be installed.

Beginning in early 2019, JetBlue will transition the restyling project toward installation of Rockwell Collins’ 18.4-inch wide Meridian seat, Thales’ AVANT IFE system and ViaSat-2 Ka-band satellite connectivity, which the carrier said will provide coverage to “nearly the entire JetBlue network.”

