Hong Kong Airlines has officially launched its new business class product on the airline’s latest Airbus A350-900.

The fifth and newest A350-900 (B-LGE) features 33 new Rockwell Collins Super Diamond seats in a 1-2-1-herringbone configuration, which can be laid out into a 78-inch flat bed. Inflight entertainment is powered by Thales’ AVANT IFE, on a 17-inch touchscreen. Hong Kong Airlines told ATW that it took two years to develop the new product.

The remaining 16 A350-900 on order by the HNA Group-affiliate airline will feature the new business class seats.

The aircraft will begin with training flights on the Hong Kong–Bangkok route for a month before deploying it for the nonstop Hong Kong-Los Angeles service from October. The airline will also swap the A330 for the A350 in the Hong Kong to Beijing route from Sept. 17.

“Our latest business-class offering and state-of-the-art inflight entertainment system is the result of an ambitious effort to revamp our premium services for our customers. These are significant investments for the company, and will help lead Hong Kong Airlines into a new decade of success,” Hong Kong Airlines vice chairman and president Wang Liya said in a statement.

