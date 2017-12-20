LOT Polish Airlines has become the launch customer for aircraft seating newcomer LIFT by EnCore, with the company’s first product entering service on the Polish flag carrier’s Boeing 737 MAXs.

LIFT by EnCore seemingly appeared from nowhere at the 2016 Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) show, debuting as Boeing’s new seating partner with an economy seat designed specifically for line production of the 737NG/MAXs and NG retrofit. Boeing said this was the first time a seat had been designed and optimized for its aircraft.

This was followed at the 2017 AIX with LIFT revealing a 787 economy seat, also developed in direct partnership with Boeing.

On Dec. 20, LIFT by EnCore CEO Tom McFarland said the 737 seats—branded as “Tourist Class Seating”—had recently entered service on the first of six 737 MAXs that LOT is taking from Air Lease Corp.

Commenting on the LOT delivery, McFarland said, “This is an important milestone for LIFT, as it marks our first delivery of 737 Tourist Class Seating.”

LIFT said the seats were delivered to Boeing “on-time and ready for installation” last month.

EnCore already supplies galleys and flooring to Boeing. It was founded in 2011 by Jim Downey and Tom McFarland, who have worked with Boeing for 40 years. LIFT was launched as EnCore’s seating division in 2014.

