Taiwan’s EVA Air has launched its new business class in line with the delivery of its new Boeing 787-9/10 Dreamliner.

Known as the Royal Laurel Class, EVA Air opted for new cabin configuration, designers and suppliers from the previous Boeing 777-300ER product.

The Star Alliance member engaged BMW’s Designworks to design and style the seats and cabin, moving away from the 1-2-1 reverse herringbone configuration to the forward facing 1-2-1 arrangement.

The 23-inch wide Vantage XL seats are supplied by Thompson Aero Seating, featuring 76-inch long flat-bed and 18-inch touchscreen high definition personal monitor.

In all, there will be 26 seats in the Royal Laurel Class and 278 in economy.

EVA Air will take delivery of its first 787-9 at Boeing’s Charleston facility Oct. 2, and will be the first operator in the island to fly the Dreamliner. Boeing would delivery three more by the end of 2018, and the first Boeing 787-10 in the second quarter of 2019 and the airline expects to have 24 Boeing 787s by 2022.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com