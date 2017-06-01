Emirates Airline has confirmed its new Boeing 777-300ER first-class product will feature six private suites configured in a 1-1-1 layout, compared to the eight private suites in a 1-2-1 layout on its existing 777 fleet.

The new product will be showcased at the Dubai Air Show in November, according to the Dubai-based airline, which has not yet made any route announcements.

Emirates president Tim Clark said, “Our products and services across cabin classes are continually improved and enhanced. But what our customers will see on Emirates’ new 777s, starting from November, will be a much bigger revamp that takes our onboard experience to the next level. All cabins will sport a totally fresh new look.”

Emirates operates 162 777s to six continents from its hub in Dubai.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at