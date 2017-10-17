Delta Air Lines is preparing to launch a new fleet “flagship” aircraft—the Airbus A350-900, which will enter service Oct. 30 on the Detroit-Tokyo Narita route—replacing the iconic Boeing 747-400 that will soon be retired from Delta’s fleet. Atlanta-based Delta believes the A350, which it will be the first North American airline to operate, will be the vehicle on which it reinvents international customer service. “It will be our new flagship ...