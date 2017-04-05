KLM “Orange Pride” Boeing 777-300
Netherlands-based AviationGlass & Technology (AGT) has received certification for its AeroGlass Mirrors solution for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ Boeing 777 interiors retrofit program. KLM will become the first carrier in the world to retrofit its fleet of 27 777 aircraft with the AeroGlass product, which AGT described as being up to 50% thinner and 25% lighter than polycarbonate products typically found on older aircraft types. Maintenance costs are also reduced, according to AGT, ...
