Boeing selected Ipeco to design and manufacture a high comfort attendant seat (HCAS) for the 777X. This success follows on from the contract award last year for the Pilot and Observer seating for this exciting new program. The HCAS will be offered as an option to airlines with an anticipated selection rate of up to four seats per aircraft.

Delta Air Lines began selling Delta Comfort+ on Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft for flights scheduled for May 1 and beyond.

Iacobucci HF Aerospace will collaborate with Pininfarina to create Cambiano, the brand new seat for mid-range in commercial aviation.

Airbus in Hamburg has launched the extension of its customer definition center (CDC), which will serve customers for A320 and A330 aircraft.