Southwest Airlines has established a multipath career program to train ab initio, collegiate, military and employee candidates to become first officers with the airline.

Candidates who are selected for the Destination 225° program—named for the southwest compass heading—will receive a Southwest mentor during their years of training, participate in airline training activities and ultimately can apply as first officers, the Dallas-based carrier said Aug. 1.

Southwest will partner with training provider CAE, which has signed an agreement with the airline to train 700 new pilots over the next 10 years at the CAE aviation academy in Phoenix, Arizona, where ab initio training will be centered.

Since 2002, CAE has provided equipment to Southwest’s training facility in Dallas, where the carrier operates 15 CAE-built Boeing 737NG full-flight simulators (FFS) and 20 flight training devices. Montreal-based CAE said it expects to deliver the latest 737 MAX FFS to the facility by the end of the year.

In addition to CAE, Bell Murray Aviation, US Aviation, Jet Linx, XOJET Aviation, charter airline Swift Air, Arizona State University, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Oklahoma are participating in the Destination 225° training effort, Southwest said.

“Destination 225° will support Southwest Airlines by developing world-class pilots who are ready to fly ‘The Southwest Way,’” Southwest VP-flight operations Alan Kasher said. “We’re proud to partner with CAE in this comprehensive pilot development mission designed to make a pathway to becoming a Southwest pilot an attainable goal for passionate, qualified individuals.”

