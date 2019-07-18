FAA and Boeing are still developing new minimum training standards for the grounded Boeing 737 MAX, but simulator maker TRU Simulation is not anticipating mandatory simulator sessions before pilots are cleared to return to line flying, Textron president and CEO Scott Donnelly said. “It looks at this point to us like it’s probably going to be a requirement that allows them to get back in flying [after] a transition course, and then would mandate actual MAX sim training later ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Simulator companies waiting for MAX training rules guidance" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.