FAA's proposed expansion of rules that aviation maintenance technician schools (AMTS) must follow to train mechanics will not please those in the industry who were hoping for more flexibility and less bureaucracy. FAA's supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking (SNPRM), set for publication April 16, seeks to make Part 147, which AMTSs must follow, more modern. Approved in 1970 and modified little since, Part 147 is far behind modern aviation technology, such as composite repair. A ...