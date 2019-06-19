Retired pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, who gained fame after he landed a US Airways Airbus A320 in the Hudson River off Manhattan in 2009, told US House lawmakers that pilots flying the Boeing 737 MAX should receive additional Level D full flight simulator (FFS) training.

Such training would enable MAX pilots to “see, hear, feel, experience and understand the challenges” associated with the aircraft’s maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) flight control software, he said

“Pilots must develop the muscle memory to be able to quickly and effectively respond to a sudden emergency. Reading about it on an iPad is not even close to sufficient; pilots must experience it physically, firsthand,” Sullenberger told the House Subcommittee on Aviation during a hearing held June 19 to discuss the 737 MAX.

Sullenberger cautioned members about the “growing level of interconnectedness of devices in aircraft,” in which a single point of failure “can have rapidly cascading effects through multiple systems...creating a situation that can quickly become ambiguous, confusing and overwhelming.

“We should all want pilots to experience these challenging situations for the first time in a simulator, not in flight with passengers and crew on board,” Sullenberger said.

Boeing is finalizing changes to the maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) in the wake of the two fatal accidents in which the system appears to have been a factor. Regulators grounded the 380-aircraft global MAX fleet in mid-March, shortly after the second accident, the March 10 crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302.

FAA is expected to require MCAS-related simulator scenarios during recurrent training, an approach backed by major pilot groups in the US including ALPA and the Allied Pilots Association (APA), which represents American Airline pilots. The updated MCAS software will significantly reduce the risk of an errant activation of the system and also make it easier for pilots to override—key factors in persuading pilot groups to not call for mandatory simulator training before the MAX flies again.

Transportation & Infrastructure Committee (T&I) ranking member Sam Graves (Republican-Missouri), said during Wednesday’s (June 19) hearing that he believes FAA should “avoid focusing pilot training on the old MCAS system and what occurred in the two MAX accidents.

“There is a real concern that training to the old system could result in negative training by unintentionally introducing or reinforcing outdated information or inapplicable concepts, which could actually decrease safety,” Graves said.

APA president Daniel Carey told lawmakers that simulator training would be ideal, but said the scarcity of available 737 MAX FFSs make the logistics of training the union’s 4,200 members who fly the MAX in a timely manner “practically impossible.”

Carey said that computer-based training would have to suffice until American pilots get the chance to try out the FFS during their annual training sessions.

Carey also said his group’s members have been “offended by remarks made by those who seem to blame the pilots killed” in the two crashes.

“I am very familiar with Ethiopian Air’s pilot training program and facilities, and I can tell you that they are world class,” said Carey, adding that, “while not one US airline has a MAX simulator, one non-US airline does—Ethiopian Air. To make the claim that these accidents would not happen to US-trained pilots is presumptuous and not supported by fact,” Carey said.

T&I chairman Peter DeFazio (Democrat-Oregon) reported that the committee had “finally started to receive” documents requested from Boeing and the FAA back on April 1 and that FAA and Boeing were continuing to provide additional records on a rolling basis. He said the committee “will not jump to conclusions, but if the facts lead us to a point where we can effect change, we will not hesitate to take legislative action,” including by possibly reforming the FAA’s aircraft certification process and its Organization Designation Authority (ODA) program.

