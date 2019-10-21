Former FAA administrator Randy Babbitt said that the recently issued Joint Authorities Technical Review (JATR) of the Boeing 737 MAX certification highlights how the FAA must “rethink assumptions” held about the qualifications of foreign pilots who fly aircraft certified in the US. “We have held certain assumptions over the years when we certify airplanes that everyone who will be flying them has a certain level of expertise and understanding ... Well, that may not be the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Former administrator: FAA must ‘rethink’ pilot training assumptions " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.